Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.47 and traded as low as C$11.43. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 2,037,947 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Athabasca Oil from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Athabasca Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "tender" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athabasca Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of C$11.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$360.89 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 48,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 985,700 shares in the company, valued at C$10,132,996. This represents a 5.20% increase in their position. Insiders have acquired a total of 438,500 shares of company stock worth $4,521,730 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca's light oil assets are held in a private subsidiary (Duvernay Energy Corporation) in which Athabasca owns a 70% equity interest. Athabasca's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol 'ATH'.

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