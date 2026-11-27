AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) was up 1% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.2090. 20,896,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 48,452,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.50 to $26.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,273,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,919,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,629,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,012,123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,635,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,323,574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,559,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,364,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. NYSE: T is a telecommunications company that provides wireless communications, broadband, and related connectivity services. Its offerings include mobile voice and data plans, internet access, fiber broadband, fixed wireless services, and business communications solutions. The company serves consumers, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations primarily in the United States. AT&T’s business operations include wireless network services, wireline connectivity, fiber-optic internet, voice services, and networking solutions designed to connect locations, devices, and applications.

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