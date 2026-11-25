Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $318.22 and last traded at $317.3650, with a volume of 850,189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.79.

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Automatic Data Processing News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about ADP:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush began coverage with an Outperform rating and a $365 price target, implying about 14.8% potential upside from the cited $317.94 price. The new endorsement may boost investor confidence. ADP stock wins Wedbush Outperform call as coverage begins

Wedbush began coverage with an rating and a $365 price target, implying about 14.8% potential upside from the cited $317.94 price. The new endorsement may boost investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: ADP raised its quarterly dividend to $1.90 from $1.70, extending its record of annual increases and lifting the annualized payout to $7.60. The higher distribution may appeal to income-focused investors. Automatic Data Processing Raises Its Dividend

ADP raised its quarterly dividend to $1.90 from $1.70, extending its record of annual increases and lifting the annualized payout to $7.60. The higher distribution may appeal to income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Chief Marketing Officer Samantha Orihuela sold 2,026 shares, reducing her direct holdings by 87.25%. The sale may attract attention, though the transaction alone does not establish a negative view of the company’s prospects. ADP insider sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.24.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $286.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 77.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CMO Samantha Orihuela sold 2,026 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.17, for a total value of $622,326.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,922.32. This trade represents a 87.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jonathan Lehberger sold 770 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $231,269.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,036.35. This trade represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 51,315 shares of company stock worth $14,887,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 971 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides payroll processing and human resources technology and services to businesses of varying sizes. Its offerings include payroll administration, tax filing, benefits administration, workforce management, talent management, and human capital management software. ADP also provides services such as compliance support and professional employer organization solutions, which help businesses manage employment responsibilities. Its products combine software with payroll and HR services to support organizations' workforce operations.

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