AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.5770, with a volume of 288,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AvePoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AvePoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

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AvePoint Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.13.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.39 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $587,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 189,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,183,451.16. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,033,062 in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvePoint by 44.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,022,886 shares of the company's stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,307 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1,535.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,449,745 shares of the company's stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 1,361,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company's stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint provides cloud-based software for managing, protecting and governing data in cloud collaboration environments. Its products help organizations back up and restore data, manage access and compliance policies, and migrate content between platforms. The company's offerings support services including Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google Workspace. AvePoint also provides tools for data governance, records management and collaboration, serving organizations across a range of industries and geographies.

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