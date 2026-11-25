Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $61.47 and last traded at $61.1150, with a volume of 72,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on Baidu from $154.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,518,928 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $566,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 307.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,209,089 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $138,187,000 after buying an additional 912,638 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,557,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Baidu by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,068 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 32,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Baidu by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,789 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 129,789 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese technology company best known for its internet search engine and related online services. Founded in 2000 by Robin Li and Eric Xu, the company is headquartered in Beijing and primarily serves users and business customers in China. Its offerings include Baidu Search, the Baidu mobile app and Baidu Maps, as well as online marketing services. Baidu also develops cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies, including generative AI products and services for businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

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