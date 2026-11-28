Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $27.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 38,723 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $436.48 million, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $44,326,000. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,092,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company's stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company and the parent of Bank of Marin, a community bank founded in 1990. The bank provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Northern California. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and real estate lending, residential mortgages, and cash-management services. Bank of Marin also provides wealth management and trust services. Based in Novato, California, the bank serves communities across the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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