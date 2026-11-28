Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.69 and traded as high as $20.51. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 2,536,990 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 10.32%. Bath & Body Works's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $62,249,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 316,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 588,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $449,065,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance products. Its offerings include body lotions, soaps, fragrances, hand sanitizers, candles and other home-fragrance items, sold under the Bath & Body Works and White Barn brands. The company serves customers through its stores and e-commerce platform in the United States and Canada, as well as through international franchise, license and wholesale partners. Bath & Body Works traces its roots to a store launched in 1990.

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