Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Friday. The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.8640. Approximately 1,625,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,259,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTDR. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $708.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $320.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The company's revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Funde Sino Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,585 shares of the company's stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,523 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,029,000. Fund Resources Investment Holding Group Co Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,353,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company's stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group is a technology company focused on cryptocurrency mining and related infrastructure. Its business includes operating mining data centers, mining digital assets for its own account, and providing hosting services that allow customers to deploy and operate mining equipment. The company also develops and sells cryptocurrency mining machines and offers cloud hash rate services, which provide customers access to computing capacity for mining without requiring them to operate the equipment themselves.

Further Reading

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