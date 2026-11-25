BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMNR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.3050, with a volume of 1,675,887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BitMine Immersion Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies Trading Down 7.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 5,058.36%. Analysts forecast that BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. will post -3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitMine Immersion Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LP lifted its holdings in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 77,285 shares of the company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,275,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 612.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,446,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 411,110 shares of the company's stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 294,606 shares during the last quarter.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies is a digital-asset company whose business has included Bitcoin mining and immersion-cooling technology. Immersion cooling uses liquid to manage the heat generated by computing equipment and can support the operation of mining hardware. The company has shifted its strategic focus toward acquiring and holding Ether as a treasury asset. Its history in Bitcoin mining and cooling technology provides context for its involvement in digital-asset infrastructure, while its current strategy centers on Ether.

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