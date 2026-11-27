Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $53.33, but opened at $51.11. Blackbaud shares last traded at $53.9950, with a volume of 19,413 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.93 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 209.40%. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,190. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $100,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,429,004.26. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. develops cloud software and related services for organizations focused on social good. Its customers include nonprofit organizations, foundations, schools and universities, healthcare organizations, and businesses that support charitable causes. The company's products help customers manage fundraising, donor and constituent relationships, financial operations, marketing, grantmaking, and education administration. Its offerings include tools for online fundraising, payment processing, data analysis, and engagement with supporters, students, and other stakeholders.

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