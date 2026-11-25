Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $136.88 and last traded at $153.3010. 18,324,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 13,639,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.41.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

These are some of the BE stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated its $335 price target and described the pullback as an “attractive entry point,” citing potential catalysts for Bloom Energy. Article: Bloom Energy Tumbles Despite Morgan Stanley Reiterating Target

Morgan Stanley reiterated its $335 price target and described the pullback as an “attractive entry point,” citing potential catalysts for Bloom Energy. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom reported a strong quarter, with revenue up 138% to about $1.2 billion, supported by data-center demand. However, coverage also highlights negative free cash flow, leaving investors to weigh growth against cash use. Article: Bloom Energy Revenue Soars as Cash Flow Slips

Bloom reported a strong quarter, with revenue up 138% to about $1.2 billion, supported by data-center demand. However, coverage also highlights negative free cash flow, leaving investors to weigh growth against cash use. Negative Sentiment: BE shares declined alongside other AI-power and fuel-cell stocks as enthusiasm for the AI trade faded. This broad sector pullback appears to be a key near-term pressure, despite the bullish analyst call. Article: Bloom Energy Drops as AI Stocks Slide

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $316.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $310.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.61.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 45.29%. The business's revenue was up 138.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Soderberg sold 3,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $549,619.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,016,715.41. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Barbara Burger sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $501,711.65. Following the sale, the director owned 36,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,335.35. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,157. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation develops solid oxide fuel cell technology for on-site electricity generation and hydrogen production. Its Bloom Energy Server systems generate power near the point of use, helping businesses and institutions meet electricity needs and support resilient energy operations. The company also offers solid oxide electrolyzers designed to produce hydrogen. Founded in 2001 by K.R. Sridhar, Bloom Energy is headquartered in San Jose, California. It serves customers in the United States and international markets, including countries in Asia.

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