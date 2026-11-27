Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) were up 6.3% on Friday. The company traded as high as $163.15 and last traded at $162.5550. Approximately 10,076,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,625,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloom Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $282.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $281.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 6.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 45.29% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm's revenue was up 138.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $775,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,685,529.64. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $2,338,483.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 147,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,769,489.64. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $9,646,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems that generate electricity at or near the point of use. Its Bloom Energy Server converts fuel into electricity through an electrochemical process, serving commercial and industrial customers seeking on-site power, reliability and energy resilience. The company also provides installation, monitoring and maintenance services, and develops solid oxide electrolyzer technology for producing hydrogen. Its systems can use fuels such as natural gas and biogas, with emissions depending on the fuel used.

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