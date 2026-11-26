BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.7750. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS shares last traded at $1.7560, with a volume of 1,590,668 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Trading Up 25.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($2.80). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.61 million. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a return on equity of 269.26% and a net margin of 34.68%.

Institutional Trading of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 48.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,808,219 shares of the company's stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 590,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 502,215 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 156.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 28.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 240,898 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust that owns luxury hotels and resorts. Its portfolio includes properties in urban and resort destinations, with hotel operations handled by third-party operators. The company was established in 2013 as Ashford Hospitality Prime, following a spin-off from Ashford Hospitality Trust. It adopted the Braemar Hotels & Resorts name in 2018 and is externally advised by Ashford Hospitality Advisors, an affiliate of Ashford Inc.

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