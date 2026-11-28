Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.03 and traded as high as $95.22. Bread Financial shares last traded at $94.17, with a volume of 257,888 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $118.00 price objective on Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bread Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Bread Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, Director John Fawcett acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,000. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry S. Beberman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.04 per share, with a total value of $220,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,200. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 25,016 shares of company stock worth $571,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the second quarter worth about $421,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the second quarter worth $98,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,806,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $55,054,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth $50,051,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial is a consumer financial services company that works with retailers and other businesses to offer payment and lending products. Its services include private-label and co-branded credit cards, installment payment options and other financing solutions designed for purchases with participating merchants. The company also offers deposit products through Bread Savings, including online savings accounts and certificates of deposit. Its products serve consumers primarily in the United States.

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