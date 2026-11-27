Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Friday. The company traded as high as $313.13 and last traded at $311.7240. Approximately 17,086,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 25,474,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are a few of the latest stories about AVGO:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

The company's 50-day moving average is $340.53 and its 200 day moving average is $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,613,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,959,500,000 after purchasing an additional 575,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,787,997,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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