Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $88.5150. Approximately 162,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,698,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

Get Bunge Global alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.15. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.36 per share, with a total value of $700,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,728.80. The trade was a 50.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bunge Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,981,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $211,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $9,990,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Innovator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is an agribusiness and food company that connects farmers with customers around the world. Its activities include sourcing, storing, transporting and processing agricultural commodities, particularly oilseeds and grains. The company produces vegetable oils, protein meals, specialty fats and other ingredients used in food, animal feed and renewable fuel markets. It also provides grain and oilseed merchandising and related supply-chain services. Founded in 1818, Bunge expanded from its European origins into a global business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bunge Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bunge Global wasn't on the list.

While Bunge Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report