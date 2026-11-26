C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.12. C3.ai shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,009,468 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. UBS Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.62.

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C3.ai Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 192.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 435,363 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $5,145,990.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 722,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,538,318.84. The trade was a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 21,077 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $220,886.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 371,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,888,457.28. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,365 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in C3.ai by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 1,166,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 67.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,215,341 shares of the company's stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 488,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,694 shares of the company's stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 247.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 658,573 shares of the company's stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 469,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc. is an enterprise software company that develops artificial intelligence applications and tools for businesses and government organizations. Its offerings are designed to help customers use data to address operational and analytical needs across industries including energy, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare and defense. The company's products include the C3 AI Platform, which provides tools for developing, deploying and operating AI applications using enterprise data, as well as ready-made applications for use cases such as predictive maintenance, supply chain management and fraud detection.

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