Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.39 and traded as high as $31.79. Cadre shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 324,501 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cadre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cadre from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.17.

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Cadre Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.67 million. Cadre had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Cadre's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter worth about $5,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cadre by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,073 shares of the company's stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Cadre by 22.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,738,373 shares of the company's stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500,476 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment for law enforcement, military personnel, first responders and other public-safety professionals. Its products include body armor, bomb suits and explosive-ordnance-disposal equipment, tactical gear, duty holsters, restraints, shields and protective clothing. The company sells products under brands including Safariland, Med-Eng, Armor Express and Mustang Survival. Its offerings serve customers in the United States and international markets.

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