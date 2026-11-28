Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.08. Canada Goose shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 307,783 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $11.41 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $760.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 161.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose is a Canadian luxury apparel company best known for its performance outerwear. Its products include parkas, down jackets, rainwear, knitwear, footwear and accessories, designed for cold-weather and outdoor use as well as everyday wear. The company traces its origins to 1957, when Sam Tick founded Metro Sportswear in Toronto. It later became known as Canada Goose and expanded beyond its outerwear roots into a broader range of apparel and accessories. Canada Goose serves customers internationally through its own retail stores and online channels, as well as wholesale partners.

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