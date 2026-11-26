Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $23.49. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 331,320 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Capital Southwest from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $67.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.61 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital Southwest

In related news, Director William Thomas, III acquired 2,170 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,279.68. This represents a 10.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,994 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $179,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,278 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company's stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is an internally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle-market businesses. Its investments are primarily in privately held U.S. companies across a range of industries. The company's portfolio generally includes senior secured loans, other debt investments and equity interests. Its financing can support business growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other corporate needs. Founded in 1961, Capital Southwest has a history as an investment company and today focuses on providing capital to middle-market businesses.

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