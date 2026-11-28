CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $33.37. CarGurus shares last traded at $33.0550, with a volume of 355,161 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $323,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 419,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,570,032.55. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 7,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $214,271.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 94,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,464.08. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,808. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CarGurus by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace that helps consumers research and compare vehicles and connect with dealerships. Its website and mobile apps feature new and used vehicle listings, search tools, vehicle information and pricing insights designed to help shoppers evaluate available cars. The company also provides dealerships with products and services to market inventory and engage with potential buyers through its platform. CarGurus was founded in 2006 by Langley Steinert, who previously co-founded TripAdvisor, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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