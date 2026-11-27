Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.6550, with a volume of 29,397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carlsmed from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carlsmed from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlsmed from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Carlsmed in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Carlsmed from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsmed has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carlsmed

Carlsmed Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Carlsmed had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlsmed, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carlsmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARL. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the second quarter valued at about $12,992,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Carlsmed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,452 shares of the company's stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 86,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the second quarter valued at $6,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlsmed during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,000.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on personalized solutions for spine surgery. Its technology uses patient-specific planning and implant design to help surgeons plan spinal-fusion procedures. The company's products include aprevo®, a line of patient-specific interbody implants made using 3D printing. Carlsmed's platform is designed to use a patient's imaging and surgical plan to tailor implant geometry and support alignment goals. Founded in 2018 and based in Carlsbad, California, Carlsmed serves the U.S. market.

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