Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) was up 4% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.72. 112,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 138,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Carlsmed from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlsmed from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Carlsmed in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carlsmed from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carlsmed from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARL

Carlsmed Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Carlsmed had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Carlsmed, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carlsmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carlsmed by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlsmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlsmed by 36.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Carlsmed in the third quarter worth $450,000.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on personalized solutions for spine surgery. Its technology uses patient-specific planning and implant design to help surgeons plan spinal-fusion procedures. The company's products include aprevo®, a line of patient-specific interbody implants made using 3D printing. Carlsmed's platform is designed to use a patient's imaging and surgical plan to tailor implant geometry and support alignment goals. Founded in 2018 and based in Carlsbad, California, Carlsmed serves the U.S. market.

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