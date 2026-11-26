Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and traded as high as $39.50. Carlyle Group shares last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 3,859,711 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlyle Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.21.

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Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Rubenstein sold 400,000 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $17,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,899,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,149,690,784.56. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. is a global alternative asset manager that invests on behalf of institutional and individual clients. Its business includes private equity, credit and investment solutions, including portfolios of private equity funds and related investments. Founded in Washington, D.C., in 1987, Carlyle has grown into an international firm with investment activities and offices across North America, Europe and Asia, among other regions. Its strategies span a range of industries and markets, and it works with businesses at different stages of development.

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