Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $252.00 and last traded at $250.5110, with a volume of 1,374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.65.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $700.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $650.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $476.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 3.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.21. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Steven Karol sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.08, for a total transaction of $1,552,612.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,912,160. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation develops, manufactures and distributes specialty alloys and engineered materials for applications that require high performance in demanding environments. Its products include specialty steels, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys, titanium alloys, and precision-engineered components. The company serves customers in industries including aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation and industrial manufacturing. Its materials are used in products and equipment where strength, heat resistance, corrosion resistance or other specialized properties are important.

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