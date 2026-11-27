Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS was up 6.3% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $203.49 and last traded at $204.0120. 1,552,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,575,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Celestica and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $406.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "conviction-buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Celestica and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $445.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $294.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.27. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 20,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $7,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 73,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,370,720. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 23,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $8,521,291.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,811,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $674,199,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,899,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Celestica by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,068,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $386,578,000 after purchasing an additional 518,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc. is a global design, manufacturing and supply-chain services company. It works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic products, providing services that can include product design and engineering, manufacturing, logistics and post-production support. The company serves markets including communications, enterprise technology, aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, health technology and capital equipment. Its offerings include hardware and platforms for data centers and communications networks, as well as products and services for other specialized applications.

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