Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $27.6290, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENX. Zacks Research cut Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.1%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $961.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Century Aluminum's revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 571.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a global producer of primary aluminum, an essential material used in transportation, construction, packaging, and other industries. Its products include standard-grade and high-purity aluminum, supplied in forms such as ingots and billets for further processing by customers. The company operates aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland. Its activities also include producing carbon anodes, which are used in the aluminum-smelting process. Century Aluminum was established in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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