Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $93.8450. 5,104,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,554,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

Get Cerebras Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CBRS shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Cerebras Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Cerebras Systems in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerebras Systems from $279.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cerebras Systems from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cerebras Systems from $250.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerebras Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRS

Cerebras Systems Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,876.90.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $230.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cerebras Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cerebras Systems

In other Cerebras Systems news, Director Steven Vassallo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 171,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,166,763.10. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sean Lie sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.97, for a total transaction of $25,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 309,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,690,633.93. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,834 shares of company stock worth $158,301,807.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerebras Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cerebras Systems by 144.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,154,983 shares of the company's stock worth $382,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,295 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerebras Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerebras Systems by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,227,785 shares of the company's stock worth $751,066,000 after buying an additional 1,003,576 shares during the last quarter. Washington University grew its stake in Cerebras Systems by 175.3% during the third quarter. Washington University now owns 1,517,400 shares of the company's stock worth $269,566,000 after buying an additional 966,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerebras Systems by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,567,000 after buying an additional 938,529 shares during the last quarter.

Cerebras Systems Company Profile

Cerebras Systems develops high-performance computing systems and software for artificial intelligence workloads. Its products are designed to help organizations train and run large AI models, including large language models. The company's offerings include the CS-3 system, powered by its Wafer-Scale Engine processor, along with software for developing and deploying AI workloads. Cerebras also provides access to its computing capabilities through cloud-based services. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Cerebras was co-founded by Andrew Feldman, who serves as the company's chief executive officer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cerebras Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cerebras Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cerebras Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report