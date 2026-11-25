Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $90.31 and last traded at $89.68. 9,103,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,578,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cerebras Systems from $250.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerebras Systems to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cerebras Systems from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cerebras Systems from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Cerebras Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRS

Cerebras Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,793.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $230.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cerebras Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Sean Lie sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.97, for a total transaction of $25,076,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 309,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690,633.93. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.53, for a total transaction of $6,614,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,242,265.10. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,834 shares of company stock valued at $158,301,807.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cerebras Systems by 144.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,154,983 shares of the company's stock worth $382,833,000 after buying an additional 1,273,295 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerebras Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerebras Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,227,785 shares of the company's stock worth $751,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cerebras Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,783,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cerebras Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems develops computing systems and software designed for artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive workloads. Its products are built around the Wafer-Scale Engine, a large processor designed to support AI model training and inference, and include the CS-3 system and related software. The company also offers cloud-based access to its AI computing infrastructure, giving customers a way to run AI workloads without deploying its systems on site. Its offerings are aimed at organizations developing and operating large AI models, including businesses, research institutions and public-sector customers.

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