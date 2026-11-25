Shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $21.03. Ceva shares last traded at $21.0550, with a volume of 88,327 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ceva from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceva from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ceva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.33.

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Ceva Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.71 million. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ceva by 122.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceva by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceva by 3.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ceva by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company's stock.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc. develops and licenses semiconductor intellectual property and software for connected and intelligent devices. Rather than manufacturing chips, the company provides technology that semiconductor companies and other customers can incorporate into their own products. Its portfolio includes digital signal processors and platforms for wireless connectivity, including cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ultra-wideband, as well as technologies for audio, imaging, computer vision, sensor processing and edge artificial intelligence.

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