Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $99.20 and last traded at $99.11, with a volume of 118,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Champion Homes from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Champion Homes

Champion Homes Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $727.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Champion Homes by 668.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, Inc. NYSE: SKY designs and builds factory-produced homes and buildings. Its offerings include manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicles, and buildings for commercial and institutional uses. The company sells through a network of independent retailers and builders, as well as company-owned retail locations. The company serves customers across the United States and western Canada. Its factory-built approach allows homes and buildings to be constructed in controlled environments and then transported to their sites for installation.

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