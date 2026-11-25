Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $211.92 and last traded at $211.20. Approximately 7,222,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,169,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.73.

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Key Chevron News

Here's some of the latest news about CVX:

Positive Sentiment: A report highlighted an $8.4 billion debt reduction, which supports Chevron’s balance-sheet resilience and its capacity to fund dividends. Article: Chevron Cut Its Debt by $8.4 Billion

A report highlighted an $8.4 billion debt reduction, which supports Chevron’s balance-sheet resilience and its capacity to fund dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron is exploring lithium opportunities in Arkansas’s Smackover Formation, applying its energy-sector expertise to potential demand from batteries and power grids. The opportunity could diversify the business, but the article does not establish near-term earnings impact. Article: Can Chevron Build a Lithium Business in the Smackover Formation?

Chevron is exploring lithium opportunities in Arkansas’s Smackover Formation, applying its energy-sector expertise to potential demand from batteries and power grids. The opportunity could diversify the business, but the article does not establish near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Crude’s retreat from its Iran-related risk premium has weighed on oil stocks recently, including Chevron. Separately, ETFs were net sellers of Chevron shares on Friday, and Bernstein maintained a Hold rating—signals of investor caution rather than a fresh company-specific setback. Article: ExxonMobil and Chevron Shares Fall as Oil Gives Back Iran War Premium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $207.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $65.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Pate sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $9,224,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,992,480.15. This represents a 82.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Mark Nelson sold 112,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.48, for a total transaction of $23,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,460.56. This represents a 90.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 161,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,612,719 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,570,830 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,468,130,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Its upstream operations include oil and gas exploration and production, while its downstream business includes refining crude oil, marketing fuels and manufacturing and distributing lubricants, petrochemicals and fuel additives. The company also invests in lower-carbon businesses and technologies, including renewable fuels, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other opportunities intended to reduce emissions from its operations and energy products.

Further Reading

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