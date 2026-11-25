Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and traded as high as $82.70. Citizens Financial Services shares last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 21,868 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CZFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.8%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $395.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Citizens Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,684,000. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 118,860 shares of the company's stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,181 shares of the company's stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 79,603 shares of the company's stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,590 shares of the company's stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Its principal subsidiary, First Citizens Community Bank, provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, agricultural customers, and public entities. The bank offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage lending, and cash-management services, as well as trust and investment services. Its roots date to 1873, when banking operations began in Mansfield.

Further Reading

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