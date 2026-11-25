CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.3830. 2,732,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,412,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CNH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. CNH Industrial's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 394.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,434 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. Its agricultural brands include Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, which offer products such as tractors, combines, harvesters, sprayers and hay tools. Its construction equipment brands include CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction, with machinery such as excavators, loaders and graders. The company also provides parts, equipment support and precision technology designed to help customers manage machinery and improve productivity.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report