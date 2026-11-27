Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $1,150.48 and last traded at $1,123.8310. 278,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 471,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,099.58.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $1,700.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $1,979.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,875.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $1,850.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,835.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,386.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,594.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $13.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.85 by $1.06. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 8.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national mechanical contractor that provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services for commercial, industrial and institutional customers. Its work includes designing, engineering, installing, maintaining and repairing building systems. The company also offers plumbing, electrical, piping and building automation services, along with retrofit and energy-related solutions. Its projects serve a range of facilities, including offices, healthcare and educational buildings, and industrial sites.

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