Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.5750. 13,978,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 15,841,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

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Neutral Sentiment: Sixteen multiple-listing services are seeking to have the legal dispute involving Compass heard before a single judge. The report provides limited detail on the request, so its potential effect on the case is unclear. Article: 16 MLSs push to move Compass legal fight before a single judge

Sixteen multiple-listing services are seeking to have the legal dispute involving Compass heard before a single judge. The report provides limited detail on the request, so its potential effect on the case is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Law firms publicized a securities class action concerning Compass’s January 2026 acquisition of Anywhere Real Estate. The case involves former Anywhere shareholders who received COMP shares and alleges investor harm tied to the merger’s registration statement, prospectus and related communications; these are allegations, not established findings. The lead-plaintiff deadline is December 8, 2026. The litigation adds legal and reputational uncertainty, although the notices do not quantify potential damages or financial exposure. Article: Class action filed alleging investor harm Article: Lead plaintiff deadline in Compass securities class action

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Compass from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Compass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Compass from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Compass from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.07.

View Our Latest Report on Compass

Compass Trading Up 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 2.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.90 billion. Compass had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Reffkin sold 18,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $191,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,738,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,162,061.80. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compass during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Compass in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Compass by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Compass in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. is a technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage that helps clients buy and sell homes through a network of real estate agents. The company combines traditional brokerage services with digital tools designed to support agents and their clients throughout a transaction. Its platform includes tools for managing client relationships, marketing property listings, coordinating transactions and accessing real estate data. Compass also provides agents with services and technology intended to help them build their businesses and serve buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

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