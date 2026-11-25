Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.1470, with a volume of 279,610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. Wall Street Zen raised Core Scientific from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Core Scientific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Core Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 5.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.54 million. Core Scientific had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 70.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Weiss bought 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $97,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 265,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,331,728.46. The trade was a 2.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd DuChene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $186,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,217,896 shares in the company, valued at $22,738,118.32. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,900. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Core Scientific by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 1,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure company that operates data centers and provides computing services. Its business includes mining bitcoin, which involves using specialized computers to help process transactions and secure the Bitcoin network, as well as hosting equipment for third-party mining customers. The company also provides data center infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including artificial intelligence applications. Its facilities and services are designed to support the power, cooling, and computing needs of these operations.

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