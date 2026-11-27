CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $43.8350. 41,680,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 34,995,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Investors following CRWV have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $96 from $100 but maintained an Overweight rating. The reduced target reflects a more cautious outlook, while still indicating substantial potential upside from the reported share price. Cantor Fitzgerald’s $96 Target Says CoreWeave’s Selloff Went Too Far

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $96 from $100 but maintained an Overweight rating. The reduced target reflects a more cautious outlook, while still indicating substantial potential upside from the reported share price. Negative Sentiment: Credit-market concerns persist: CoreWeave’s bonds have reportedly approached an 18% yield, and recent reports describe rising default fears as the company funds its data-center expansion with debt. The cheaper Meta-backed loan is tied to specific GPUs and contract cash flows, so it does not eliminate concerns about the broader balance sheet or shareholder risk. CoreWeave Just Fell 11% in a Week as Default Fears Mount

Credit-market concerns persist: CoreWeave’s bonds have reportedly approached an 18% yield, and recent reports describe rising default fears as the company funds its data-center expansion with debt. The cheaper Meta-backed loan is tied to specific GPUs and contract cash flows, so it does not eliminate concerns about the broader balance sheet or shareholder risk. Negative Sentiment: A separate report linked a share decline to insider selling, adding near-term pressure and uncertainty. CoreWeave Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $153.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $99.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Btg Pactual set a $125.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 7.71.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 60.63% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 168.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $17,364,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 687,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,656,539.78. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kristen Mcveety sold 156,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $12,734,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,040.19. The trade was a 55.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,294,147 shares of company stock valued at $195,661,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 34,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that provides specialized infrastructure for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other demanding workloads. Its services include access to graphics processing units (GPUs), along with computing, storage, networking and software tools designed to help customers develop and run applications. The company was founded in 2017 and initially focused on cryptocurrency mining before shifting to cloud services. Its platform is built to support large-scale workloads, including AI model training and inference, visual effects and scientific computing.

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