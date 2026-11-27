Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $115.3450. 4,815,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,680,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.79.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore set a $292.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Credo Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.33.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.33.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.30 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Brennan sold 16,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,532,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,600,830 shares in the company, valued at $243,134,060.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $5,333,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,662,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,108,650.21. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 352,538 shares of company stock worth $67,200,077 in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Robinhood Markets Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 4,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed connectivity products for data centers and other communications networks. Its solutions are designed to move data efficiently across electrical and optical connections, supporting applications such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, networking and telecommunications. The company's products include semiconductor devices such as digital signal processors and serializer/deserializer (SerDes) components, as well as active electrical cables and optical connectivity solutions.

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