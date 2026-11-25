Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $106.46, but opened at $98.34. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $97.51, with a volume of 1,622,172 shares.

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Positive Sentiment: Credo is targeting more than $600 million in fiscal 2027 optical revenue, with AI infrastructure demand, its ZeroFlap technology and broader customer adoption cited as growth drivers. Credo's Optical Expansion: Can It Gain Ground Against Rivals?

Credo is targeting more than $600 million in fiscal 2027 optical revenue, with AI infrastructure demand, its ZeroFlap technology and broader customer adoption cited as growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article questions whether Credo’s future cash generation justifies its substantial multiyear share-price gains, while noting the stock’s volatile history. It offers a valuation discussion rather than a new company catalyst. Credo Technology Group Holding Stock Still Looks Undervalued After Its 7x Run

A valuation article questions whether Credo’s future cash generation justifies its substantial multiyear share-price gains, while noting the stock’s volatile history. It offers a valuation discussion rather than a new company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage attributes selling to investors taking profits after Monday’s sharp rebound; Credo also declined alongside a weaker Nasdaq. The quick reversal highlights elevated volatility and may be weighing on the stock in the near term. From Smiling to Selling: Why Credo Technology Is Getting Hammered

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Credo Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Evercore set a $292.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.29.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.30 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business's revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Brennan sold 16,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $2,914,383.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,584,164 shares in the company, valued at $277,022,758.68. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.91, for a total transaction of $1,613,857.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 492,208 shares in the company, valued at $104,796,005.28. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,538 shares of company stock valued at $67,200,077. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Robinhood Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4,900.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group designs and supplies high-speed connectivity solutions for data infrastructure, including data centers and networking systems. Its products help move data between processors, servers, switches and other equipment used in demanding, high-bandwidth environments. The company's offerings include active electrical cables, semiconductor and optical digital signal processing products, retimers, and other connectivity components. These solutions are used in applications such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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