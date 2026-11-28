CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.07 and traded as high as $58.79. CTS shares last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 64,552 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CTS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

CTS Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Corporation will post 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CTS's payout ratio is 6.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $9,746,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at $2,204,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,762,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs and manufactures sensors, actuators and other electronic components for customers in a range of industries. Its products include frequency-control devices, connectivity components and electronic assemblies, as well as sensing and motion-control solutions. The company's products are used in applications such as automotive systems, industrial equipment, medical devices, communications and aerospace and defense. CTS serves customers globally, with operations and business activities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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