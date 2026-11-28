Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $9.45. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 226,046 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTOS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.51 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,602,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,806,000 after buying an additional 741,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 154.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,056,550 shares of the company's stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 810,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company's stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialized trucks and equipment, along with rental, sales, parts and service for customers in utility, telecommunications, rail, forestry and other infrastructure-related industries. The company serves customers across North America. Its offerings include aerial lifts, bucket trucks, digger derricks, cranes, forestry equipment and rail equipment. Customers can rent or buy new and used equipment, and the company also provides maintenance, repair, refurbishment and equipment customization services.

Further Reading

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