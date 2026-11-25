D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QBTS - Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.00. 20,237,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 25,038,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Investors following QBTS have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Some coverage frames the selloff as a potential buying opportunity, citing analyst estimates that imply substantial upside. Those targets are forecasts, not a guarantee of a rebound. D-Wave Quantum: A Brutal Selloff Has Created Potential Buying Opportunity With 264% Upside

Some coverage frames the selloff as a potential buying opportunity, citing analyst estimates that imply substantial upside. Those targets are forecasts, not a guarantee of a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Reports point to potential business support from growing bookings, a larger pipeline and a university order, while also flagging shrinking cash and margin pressure as risks to a recovery. What Will It Take to Get QBTS Stock Back to $10?

Reports point to potential business support from growing bookings, a larger pipeline and a university order, while also flagging shrinking cash and margin pressure as risks to a recovery. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought shares during February–August 2026. The allegations and lawsuit create legal and reputational uncertainty; they have not been established as facts. Shareholder Alert: Class Action Against D-Wave Quantum

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,188.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth $523,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,953,397 shares of the company's stock worth $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the company's stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum develops quantum computing systems, software and services for commercial, government and research users. The company focuses on quantum annealing, an approach designed to help solve complex optimization and sampling problems, and offers hybrid tools that combine quantum processing with classical computing. Its offerings include Advantage quantum computers, the Leap quantum cloud service, and software for building and running applications. D-Wave's technology is used to explore challenges such as scheduling, resource allocation and supply-chain optimization.

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