Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $149.84 and last traded at $157.2360. 2,778,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,067,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.38.

Specifically, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 44,410 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $7,493,299.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 432,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,954,127.56. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $289.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.43.

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Datadog Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 220.87, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Datadog had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 54.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Planning Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Strategies Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides a cloud-based monitoring and security platform that helps organizations observe and manage their technology environments. Its tools collect and analyze data from applications, infrastructure, networks, and other systems to help teams detect issues and improve performance. The company's products include infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, database and network monitoring, and security tools. Datadog also offers capabilities for incident management and cloud security.

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