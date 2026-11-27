Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) was down 3% on Friday. The company traded as low as $148.04 and last traded at $147.6220. Approximately 256,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,029,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.21.

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Trending Headlines about Dollar Tree

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms, including Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Truist and JPMorgan, issued favorable views or raised price targets, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Dollar Tree sees fair value lift after analyst target changes

Several firms, including Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Truist and JPMorgan, issued favorable views or raised price targets, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree’s latest quarter beat consensus: adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share versus estimates of $0.91, and revenue was $5.08 billion versus $5.04 billion. Customer traffic increased, and the company raised its full-year earnings outlook. Dollar Tree earnings and outlook

Dollar Tree’s latest quarter beat consensus: adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share versus estimates of $0.91, and revenue was $5.08 billion versus $5.04 billion. Customer traffic increased, and the company raised its full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains mixed: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating despite other bullish forecasts, and the reported consensus price target of $140.83 is below the recent share price. Morgan Stanley rating

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,544 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $3,324,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 983.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,398 shares of the company's stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that operates Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores sell a range of everyday merchandise, including household goods, food and snacks, party supplies, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and toys. The company traces its roots to a variety-store business founded in 1986 and adopted the Dollar Tree name in 1993. It expanded through its 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, which served neighborhood locations with a broader assortment of everyday products.

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