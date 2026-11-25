D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.22 and traded as high as $153.21. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $152.4210, with a volume of 2,500,318 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $184.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.34). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $4,067,842,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $477,358,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,903,786 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $472,969,000 after buying an additional 122,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,292,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilder founded in 1978 by Donald R. Horton. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, the company builds and sells homes in markets across the United States. Its homebuilding business offers single-family homes and townhomes for buyers with a range of needs and budgets. D.R. Horton markets homes under brands including D.R. Horton, Express, Emerald and Freedom, which serves active-adult buyers. The company also provides mortgage financing and title services to homebuyers through its financial-services operations, and has a home-rental business.

Further Reading

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