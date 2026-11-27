Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $326.61 and last traded at $324.8450. Approximately 1,323,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,607,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $485.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eaton from $477.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $471.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.14. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.80 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Paulo Sternadt purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $322.63 per share, with a total value of $96,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,475.04. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Foster purchased 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $346.24 per share, for a total transaction of $69,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,464. This represents a 3.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 950 shares of company stock worth $316,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,827,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,909,235,000 after buying an additional 1,120,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,310,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,532,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $658,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $462,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 864,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $368,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton is a global power management company that develops products and services for managing electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. Its offerings include electrical distribution and control equipment, circuit protection, backup power systems, aerospace components, and solutions for commercial and industrial vehicles. The company serves customers across industries including utilities, data centers, buildings, manufacturing, transportation and aerospace. Its products and services support applications ranging from electrical infrastructure and power quality to aircraft systems and vehicle electrification.

Further Reading

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