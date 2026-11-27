Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $48.1240, with a volume of 38,985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $10.18. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $38,839.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $370,161.72. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Nofi sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $201,800.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,067.85. This trade represents a 40.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $296,320,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 743.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $230,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for serious muscle disorders. Founded in 2017 and based in Boulder, Colorado, the company researches small-molecule treatments designed to address the underlying biology of muscle and cardiac conditions. Its programs include sevasemten, an investigational therapy for Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies, and EDG-7500, an investigational treatment being developed for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

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