Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.16 and traded as high as $162.81. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $162.29, with a volume of 1,503,251 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.11 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.5950 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael Train sold 17,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total transaction of $2,937,146.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 227,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,333.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,545,566 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,480,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,289,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,906,148,000 after buying an additional 279,098 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,030,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 66,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co. is a global technology and software company focused on automation. Founded in St. Louis in 1890, the company has evolved from an electric-motor manufacturer into a provider of technologies and services that help businesses monitor and control industrial operations. Emerson's offerings include control systems, measurement and analytical instruments, valves and other automation equipment, along with industrial software and related services. Its solutions support customers in sectors such as energy, chemicals, life sciences, power, food and beverage, and manufacturing.

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