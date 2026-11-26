Shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.12 and traded as low as $44.93. Employers shares last traded at $45.9210, with a volume of 267,255 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Employers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Employers in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Employers

Employers Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $805.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.46 million. Employers had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Employers's payout ratio is 80.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Employers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Employers by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Employers by 1,072.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 164,069 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance company focused primarily on workers' compensation coverage for small and mid-sized businesses. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company provides policies designed to help employers meet workplace injury coverage requirements and manage workers' compensation risks. Employers distributes its products mainly through independent insurance agents and offers related services such as claims handling, workplace safety and loss-control support, and premium auditing.

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